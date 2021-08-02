Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target at $186.96

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NVDA stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.85. The company had a trading volume of 286,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,861,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $107.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75. The stock has a market cap of $488.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $755,933,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NVIDIA by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after acquiring an additional 891,313 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after acquiring an additional 719,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,125,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,134,617,000 after acquiring an additional 620,807 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

