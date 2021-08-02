Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT at $17.67

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

