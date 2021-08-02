Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Target Price at $21.44

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

REMYY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. 4,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

