Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

