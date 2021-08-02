Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.