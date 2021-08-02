Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,737,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.53. 8,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.