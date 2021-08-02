Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 224,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 489,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

