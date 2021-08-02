Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $32.92 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,912. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

