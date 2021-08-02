Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 199,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,834,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,377,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $118.23. The company had a trading volume of 499,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

