Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,068,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.89% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

