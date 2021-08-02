Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,297,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 639,741 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,507.3% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 517,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 651.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after buying an additional 335,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,240,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,664. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

