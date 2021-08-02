Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 256,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,296,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.24% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,319,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.87. 1,509,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,470,792. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.11. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

