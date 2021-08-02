Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.20.

BRKR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.50. 957,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,293. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

