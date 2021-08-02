Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.325-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.20.

BRKR traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $82.50. 957,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

