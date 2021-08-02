BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTO. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.
In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
