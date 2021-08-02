BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTO. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.