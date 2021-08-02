Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BZLFY. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.