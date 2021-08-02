BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 246,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

