Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CFWFF opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

