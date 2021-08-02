California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.22 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $37.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

