California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,283 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Scientific Games by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 269,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

