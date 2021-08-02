California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 158 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $4,612,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $13,518,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

