California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 266 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Trinseo worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 11,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. upped their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

