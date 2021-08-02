California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 402 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.68 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

