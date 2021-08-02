California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 481 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Federal Signal by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 8.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $39.61 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

