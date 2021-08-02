California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 524 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

