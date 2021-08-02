California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 780 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

