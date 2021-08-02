California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of FMBI opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

