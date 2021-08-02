Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.38 million.
Several research firms have weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.88.
Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.