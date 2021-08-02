Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.38 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

