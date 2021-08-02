Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 8%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price was up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 14,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 180,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $538.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

