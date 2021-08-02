Cambium Networks (CMBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMBM opened at $44.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

