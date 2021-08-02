Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) versus Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Financial Review

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camden National pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

65.5% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Alerus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $207.69 million 3.22 $59.49 million $3.95 11.33 Alerus Financial $245.47 million 1.96 $44.67 million $2.52 11.09

Camden National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 35.92% 13.88% 1.45% Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.74% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Camden National and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Camden National presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.87%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Summary

Camden National beats Alerus Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates single and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and specialized lending to dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had 57 branches in 13 counties; one branch in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; commercial loan production offices in Manchester, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree and Wakefield, Massachusetts, as well as 66 ATMs. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

