Camping World (CWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWH stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

