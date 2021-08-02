Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

