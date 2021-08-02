Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. Cerner has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

