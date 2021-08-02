Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 37,085 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 6,030.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,314 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 571,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $50.94 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

