Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $147.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $92.54 and a 12 month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

