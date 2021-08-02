Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.