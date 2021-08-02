Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $100.02 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $104.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

