Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 679,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.