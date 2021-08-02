Capital One Financial Weighs in on Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVA. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $19,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $20,073,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

