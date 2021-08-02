Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,112 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Veritex were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Veritex by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.