Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 235 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,935 shares of company stock worth $2,951,059. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.