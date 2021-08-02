Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,088. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $329.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.