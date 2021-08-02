Captrust Financial Advisors Has $87,000 Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 585.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $90.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $93.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

