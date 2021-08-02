Captrust Financial Advisors Has $97,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 54.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Infosys were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

