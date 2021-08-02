Captrust Financial Advisors Has $99,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1,237.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $178.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.35.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.