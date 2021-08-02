Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 453 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OneMain were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $47,108,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,195,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $40,295,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $61.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.