Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 220 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Monro were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Monro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

MNRO stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.54. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

