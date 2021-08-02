Cardinal Capital Management Purchases Shares of 609 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 609 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock opened at $356.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.95. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

