Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$246.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous purchased 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at C$531,768.60.

TSE CJT traded down C$1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$194.20. 47,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,996. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 907.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$180.39.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 449.53%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

